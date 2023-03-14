‘Lucecita’ Ceballos entered as Dalila in “Al fondo hay sitio” 2022. Her presence in the series of america television enchanted thousands, because he formed a couple with joel and everything indicated that there would be a beautiful romance between them. However, she soon showed the true face of him: “Charito” developed a plan and the real intentions of Kimberly’s mother came to light. Now, the controversial character has returned and she is ready to redeem herself.

Dalila and her daughter, Kimberly, lived in the Gonzales home until disappointment ended up shutting them out. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Dalila inaugurates Joel’s carwash

At the beginning, we see that delilah arrives at the mechanical workshop joel to ask for a bicycle to be fixed. Already in the place, the woman tries to make peace with the son of ‘Charo’, after an embarrassing incident separated them. Although the ‘Fish Face’ prefers to stay out of it, his opinion changes when a customer asks if they also do car wash services.

At that time, the character played by Erick Elera said no, but his ex-partner convinces him that it is an important opportunity to earn more income. In fact, she proposes that he take over this new ‘line of business’, since he is just looking for a job.

The client and the workshop assistant ask Joel to accept and, after saying yes showing his doubts, Dalila officially opens the carwash. In this context, he prepares his clothes, fixes his hair and gets to work to leave the car as fresh from the factory. Although between rags and foam he wants to flirt with his now his boss, he prefers to be clear and avoid having his heart broken again.

