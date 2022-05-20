Picture: Eurowings

delight

Eurowings is Lufthansa’s low-cost offshoot. But while the fine mother is feeding her economical flying guests with a bottle of water, the easy-going daughter is now making a hot offer. Fries in the Skies she calls it, the fries come on board. At least on flights longer than an hour. A new manufacturing process from the Dutch partner Foodcase is praised, which uses less fat than in conventional French fries production. A patented, ovenable packaging directs the heat to all areas of the potato sticks, and the preparation takes twenty minutes. There is also vegan mayonnaise. And the packaging is recyclable.Okay, as we all know, nothing comes for free. A portion.hap costs 5.50 euros.