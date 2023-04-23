Ihab Al-Rifai (Al-Dhafra Region)

Public parks and beaches in various cities of the Al Dhafra region witnessed a great turnout from residents and visitors on the second day of Eid Al-Fitr, to enjoy the distinct natural atmosphere, mild weather, and improved weather conditions.

A large number of people preferred to go out on the second day of the Eid to the natural areas, enjoy the green spaces and the mild weather, and go out to the open areas, especially in light of the availability of many various activities offered by the various parties to the people during Eid Al-Fitr, which included a concert, entertainment shows and various competitions.

Madinat Zayed witnessed a concert by the Emirati artist Hamad Al-Amiri, in the presence of a large number of residents and visitors, and thousands of visitors and individuals gathered around the distinguished beaches in the coastal cities on the second day of Eid Al-Fitr. The concerned authorities provide a variety of services, programs and activities that meet the needs of visitors and the public. Salem Al Mansouri, a resident of Madinat Zayed, confirms that the Al Dhafra region has witnessed tremendous development during the past period, whether in terms of entertainment or services, as well as the increasing interest in developing infrastructure to suit and conform to international standards, which contributed to the provision of entertainment services and facilities that meet the needs of the public and residents in various cities.