A heart attack can threaten our lives at any moment, and requires a quick response. Fortunately, the risk of a fatal event can be reduced by adjusting your diet.

A heart attack is a serious medical emergency in which the heart’s blood supply is suddenly blocked, usually by a buildup of cholesterol, a waxy substance that clogs arteries and “starves” the heart of the blood it needs to function. High blood pressure can also promote cholesterol buildup and contribute to heart attack risk.

Therefore, finding ways to reduce high blood pressure and cholesterol is integral to staving off the risk of a heart attack.

Research suggests that drinking unsalted tomato juice can help fend off these heart attacks. according toRT

This is the main finding of a study published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition.

The study found that drinking unsalted tomato juice lowered blood pressure and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in Japanese adults at risk for cardiovascular disease.

Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol is the harmful type of cholesterol that collects within the walls of your arteries.

In the study, 184 males and 297 females were given a large amount of unsalted tomato juice over the course of one year.

At the end of the study, 94 participants with high blood pressure had lower blood pressure.

The researchers found that systolic blood pressure decreased from an average of 141.2 to 137.0 mmHg, and diastolic blood pressure decreased from an average of 83.3 to 80.9 mmHg.

Furthermore, in 125 participants with high cholesterol, LDL levels fell from an average of 155.0 to 149.9 mg/dL (cholesterol numbers are measured in milligrams per deciliter).

These beneficial effects were similar for men and women and between different age groups.

“To our knowledge, the current study is the first to investigate the effects of tomato consumption on indicators of cardiovascular disease risk over a year and over a wide lifespan,” the researchers wrote.

Symptoms of a heart attack can include:

• Chest pain – a feeling of pressure, tightness, or squeezing in the center of your chest.

• Pain in other parts of the body – You may feel as if the pain is traveling from your chest to your arms (usually the left arm is affected, but may affect both arms), jaw, neck, back and abdomen.

• Feeling dizzy.

• Sweating.

• Shortness of breath.

• Feeling sick.

• An overwhelming feeling of anxiety.

• Coughing or wheezing.