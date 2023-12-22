













Delicious in Dungeon will have a simulcast on Netflix with subtitles and dubbing









Delicious in Dungeon It will have a delivery in deux cours format, but it will be a consecutive transmission. It was announced that the series will have a simulcast delivery of both dubbing and subtitles, below is the availability contemplated.

Delicious in Dungeon with different subtitles:

Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, English (closed captions), Filipino, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese (subtitled) ), Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil variant), Romanian, Latin American Spanish), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese and Hindi.

Delicious in Dungeon with different dubbing:

English, Indonesian, Thai, Portuguese (Brazil variant), Latin American Spanish)Spanish (Spain), French, German, Italian, Arabic and Hindi.

Netflix prepares to present Delicious in Dungeon as expansive as possible. The manga was published from February 2014 and ended in September 2023. Collects fourteen tankoubon volumes in total.

Source: Studio Trigger

Delicious in Dungeon: When is it coming out? Where can I see it? What is it about?

Delicious in Dungeon It will premiere on January 4, 2024, so you can marathon it on Three Kings Day. It will be available on the Netflix platform.

It is a proposal full of comedy and charisma. A party in a magical medieval world sets out to hunt monsters to eat them in different dishes. Will you venture out to find the red dragon? The desperate and official synopsis published by Yen Press is as follows:

“When young adventurer Laios – and his company – are attacked and brutally beaten by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the group loses all their money and supplies… plus one of their members! Because of this, they are eager to return and save her, but they have a problem: if they leave without food or money, they will surely starve to death on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: 'Let's eat the monsters!' Slimes, basilisks and even dragons… none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

It definitely sounds like a comedic innovative premise that could result in an anime full of charisma. Are you ready to see it?

