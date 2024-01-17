













Delicious in Dungeonthe new anime that takes another idea of ​​comedy and isekai-type deliveries It already has two chapters that allow us to enter a fantastic world in which cooking can be very strange but also delicious.

Delicious in Dungeon: when is chapter 3 coming out?

The episodes of Delicious in Dungeon They will arrive every Thursday on the Netflix platform, Episode number three, which will allow us to see a little of the main couple's past, will premiere on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The series will show us a little of the beginnings of Laios and his sister, when they were just beginning to explore the dungeons. We will be able to see how the hero acquired his enchanted armor and his sword; and we will also realize the close bond he shares with his mage sister.

Chapter 2 of Delicious in Dungeon introduced us to Marcille still avoiding food made of monsters, but The subtext of the episode was to show us that each of the party members has a serious role in the team and that only together will they achieve their goal: save Flare from the belly of the red dragon.

Delicious in Dungeon: What time does chapter 3 premiere?

The anime has a simulcast format release, due to which it quickly arrives on the Netflix platform. And, as we know that the fans are from different parts of Latin America, below we put several of the schedules, so that everyone is able to enjoy chapter 3 of Delicious in Dungeon. Without further ado, we hope that below you will find the time in your country:

Mexico: 7:30 am

El Salvador: 7:30 am

Costa Rica: 7:30 am

Nicaragua: 7:30 am

Honduras: 7:30 am

Guatemala: 7:30 am

Peru: 8:30 am

Ecuador: 8:30 am

Colombia: 8:30 am

Panama: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 9:30 am

Puerto Rico: 9:30 am

Paraguay: 9:30 am

Bolivia: 9:30 am

Cuba: 9:30 am

Chile: 10:30 am

Argentina: 10:30 am

Delicious in Dungeon: Where does chapter 3 premiere?

Chapter number 3 of Delicious in Dungeon will premiere in NetflixLet us remember that The new installment promised an extensive season in deux cours format, but continuous launch. It seems that the new anime will stay with us for a long time, let's hope to see the rescue of the party magician soon.

What is Delicious in Dungeon about?

The new series produced by Studio Trigger premiered on January 4, 2024.

Delicious in Dungeonalso known as Dungeon Meshi, is an anime series that follows the story of the hero Laios and his party who, tAfter losing one of their members in a dungeon, they now embark on a new adventure to get her back.

The girl is the sister of the hero Laios and was eaten by the red dragon in an attempt to save her companions from perishing with her, however, by throwing them out of the dungeon, The team was left penniless, because of this, now that they began the return adventure to save their partner, they have no money for food.

Because of this, Laios proposes a crazy idea, They will eat monsters to survive! Thus the team also begins a dangerous culinary adventure.

