The new teaser of Delicious in Dungeon us promises a trip to the past that introduces us to Laios with Falin in their early years as adventurers. They're adorable!

In the quick teaser we see enchanted armor and the pair of brothers on their first approach to the dungeons. This will help us feel more the brotherly affection of the party and It will lead us to recognize the complicated path that Laios undertakes to rescue his sister from the belly of the red dragon.

Besides, By seeing a young Laios it seems that we will also discover more about his armor and his sword. What kind of power and secrets does it hold Delicious in Dungeon for your characters?

There is still a world to discover in the new anime series that promises laughter, action and phenomenal fantasy.

Source: Netflix & Studio Trigger

I recommend youyes: What is Delicious in Dungeon and why will it be the best in 2024?

Where can I watch Delicious in Dungeon? When do his chapters come out?

Delicious in Dungeon is a Studio Trigger production that is distributed on the Netflix platform. The chapters arrive on the platform on Wednesdays of each week, they have a simulcast format that has arrived without fail.

Let us remember that Delicious in Dungeon It is one of the most anticipated anime of the season. It currently has 14 compilation volumes. Delivery was published from February 15, 2014 and ended on September 15, 2023.

