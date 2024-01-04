













This is a design where you can see part of the characters that appear in the series and is a contribution from Ryōko Kui, the creator of the series.

Laios, Marcille, Chilchuck and Senshi appear in the illustration, as does Falin, the sister of the first of them, in a jovial manner.

The drawing with the protagonists of Delicious in Dungeon Remember that the release date will be January 4, 2024, and that it will be available on Japanese television starting at 10:30 p.m. JST.

That same day it should be available on Netflix, which has already confirmed that it will have simulcast or almost simultaneous transmission with respect to Japan. Likewise, dubbing of the episodes in Latin Spanish can be expected but these will arrive over time.

Fountain: Trigger.

Delicious in Dungeon It is one of the exclusives that this service has for the premieres of this year's winter season.

It is the story of a group of adventurers who decide to enter a large dungeon. But one of them, Falin, ends up devoured by a great dragon.

Anyone would think that was the end of him but not Laios. He decides to put together an expedition to search for the beast and save his sister before it is too late.

That is, before it is impossible to revive it. Not everyone agrees to accompany him but Marcille and Chilchuck do. However, to survive the great dungeon of Delicious in Dungeon It is necessary to hunt the countless creatures that live there and eat them.

Fountain: Twitter.

But not everything that crawls, flies or runs through those corridors can be eaten as is. So they have the support of Senshi, a dwarf cook who is an expert when it comes to cooking.

