The new trailer of Delicious in Dungeon introduces us to the party's first great enemy. The Red Dragon He makes his majestic appearance and the protagonist faces him in a very interesting combat.

It seems that we were shown the fact that will open a very exotic culinary journey. In other words, We see how we lose Falin, the sister of Laios, the main hero of the party. After this, we can see the other members of the team quite demoralized and we can also review their greatest fears thanks to a particular canvas.

The new trailer of Delicious in Dungeon It's pretty special. It allows us to see the fortress of Laios, the hero who will guide the energetic journey through a fantastic medieval world.

Let us remember that the delivery could result in a rewarding innovation for the anime industry, because we will have a lot of humor but also scenarios full of action and fantasy.

Source: Enterbrain

The new narrative thread will refresh what we have seen in this type of scenarios (Frieren, Berserk). It will be a sufficiently serious and emotional story, but it will have an unmistakable grace. You are ready?

Delicious in Dungeon: Where can I see it? When it premieres?

The anime series Delicious in Dungeon It is scheduled for January 4, 2024. So it will be one of the first installments of the year, it should be noted that it will be quite charismatic. It will have many comic winks combined with dynamic action scenes.

It was confirmed that The anime will have a duration of 25 serialized chapters, in a two-course format that will be consecutive. Good luck!

