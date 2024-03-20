













Delicious in Dungeon It is one of the most popular anime of the winter 2024 season. The anime adaptation is by Studio Trigger and the series is distributed only through Netflix.

Delicious in Dungeon It is a gourmet shonen that allows us to see dungeons and meet different types of monsters. Although it seems like a fairly simple anime, we slowly realize that the dark tones of the story can be very grotesque, and that does not mean that the mood and warmth of the characters' feelings are framed in a bad way.

The delivery was promised in a deux cours format and now that the first part could be about to end, I will tell you what you need to know for the closing of this one and the beginning of the next. Although, of course, what follows are pure spoilers. However, I will try to put the number of the chapter of the manga that you should read to follow the journey of Laios and company, then the spoilers for the ending of Falin will come.

Delicious in Dungeon: The manga

Delicious in Dungeon: How many chapters does the manga have?

Delicious in Dungeon is a written and illustrated manga installment Ryōko Kui. The story is published through harta whose imprint belongs to Enterbrain. The first publication was made in February 2024 and the last one arrived in September 2023, after almost ten years of serialization, The manga gathered 97 chapters compiled in 14 volumes -although there are some extras-.

For this moment, the manga Delicious in Dungeon has ended, so we have the most important answers to the unknowns.

The manga has been translated and edited by Panini since February 2024. Each issue is priced at 159 MXN; and pre-sales of the most recent issues are now available. You can review them, here.

And you, did you follow the manga from the beginning of the season? What do you think of this gourmet shonen?

Delicious in Dungeon: Where should I read from at the end of the first part of the first season of the anime?

If you want to know what will happen after the next chapter that could close the first part of the deux cours of Delicious in Dungeon you should read from chapter 27, because the next episode will still adapt chapter 26, that's for sure.

Do you think the series will finish being adapted with a single season? It could be that a very long season would be enough, although it is certainly more ideal for there to be a couple of deliveries.

Source: Studio Trigger

The story of Delicious in Dungeon It's finished and since it is so well received, one would expect it to have a full adaptation, even if it wasn't serialized right away. We will have to wait and see how far the first season of the story goes.

Now yes, SPOILER ALERT!

Delicious in Dungeon: What will happen to Falin?

Well, from this moment on you read at your own risk, since I will give you very important information about what will happen with FalinIf you want to know, keep reading, otherwise, stay away from this moment.

SPOILER ALERT!

Source: Studio Trigger

Falin is Laios' sister and Marcille's best friend, she is a powerful magician, quite intuitive. She is also a very beautiful woman and is usually very kind to everyone.

Due to both characteristics it is that sacrifices himself for his group of friends when they face the red dragon; She helps them all escape, but she is devoured by the magnificent creature.

Behind this, Her brother and Marcille decide to look for her to try to save her before she is digested by the dragon.. So they embark on a journey for a week to try to rescue her.

However, When they finally defeat the dragon, they realize that they cannot find Falin in its stomach, they fear the worst: that it has been digested! Although that should be impossible, according to his considerations of the winged being's organism.

They continue searching the intestines and keep trying to make their way into different places in the dragon's body, until They find the magician's staff and part of her hair, even her skull! Laios loses its color and only Marcille's screams can be heard.

After that, another part of Delicious in Dungeon, since the most mysterious character in the saga will make his grand appearance and after this, not only We will learn more about the secrets and particularities of the world, but the story of our cast will be framed more and more precisely.

We'll even have more news about the enigmatic and beautiful lion! The fantasy is just beginning, and Falin will become a chimera.

Source: Enterbrain

That's right, the girl will be turned into a dragon chimera, after which everything will be chaos! The girl will be one of the most interesting monsters that the party could taste that has hunted and eaten the strangest things.

Falin will become a chimera that will have to be defeated for the good of humanity, However, after this, a small hope will open for the girl to return to normal, although, it should be noted that nothing that comes will be easy and the adventures of the freaks who eat monsters are just beginning and will be more overwhelming than before.

Delicious in Dungeon It is a gem of a story, it is full of emotional and funny moments, it also has action, fantasy and extravagant mysteries. The series has everything, it is far from being a simple gourmet anime. Give it a try, you won't regret it!

