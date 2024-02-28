













It was announced that the Studio Trigger production will feature a delivery in deux cours formatwhich means that there will be a cut in the middle of the season.

Delicious in Dungeon: When is Chapter 9 released?

Chapter 9 of Delicious in Dungeon will premiere on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Episode number 8 was titled “Raspberries/Roast Beef” and allowed us to get closer to Falin through Marcille's memories, who specifically remembered how she met the girl and the type of person she was.

Falin was quite distracted in her studies because her priority was to go to a real dungeon and learn from it, The considerations I had were especially to know the functioning of ecosystems and to preserve them in a good way.

🐲 Delicious in Dungeon at AnimeJapan 2024! We have a special visual featuring Marcille and Laios getting ready for AJ2024! 🍴 If you are attending, there will be a #DeliciousinDungeon exhibition at the KADOKAWA exhibition booth! pic.twitter.com/HYPfaJs65L — Delicious in Dungeon – Official (@dun_meshi_en) February 28, 2024

So yes, Falin is as strange as Laios, her brother, who appreciates monsters in a particular way.

They are getting closer to finding her, but Now Marcille is very badly injured.we will have to see how things evolve after this.

Delicious in Dungeon: What time does chapter 9 come out?

Gourmet adventure fans await the episodes of Laios and company every Thursday, and as we know that followers are found all over LATAM, We present the different schedules by the spindles:

Mexico: 7:30 am

El Salvador: 7:30 am

Costa Rica: 7:30 am

Nicaragua: 7:30 am

Honduras: 7:30 am

Guatemala: 7:30 am

Peru: 8:30 am

Ecuador: 8:30 am

Colombia: 8:30 am

Panama: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 9:30 am

Puerto Rico: 9:30 am

Paraguay: 9:30 am

Bolivia: 9:30 am

Cuba: 9:30 am

Chile: 10:30 am

Argentina: 10:30 am

Are you ready for the new chapter that could let us see how Marcille's health is doing and maybe introduce us to one of the former party members? Resentment is on the surface!

Delicious in Dungeon: Where can I watch chapter 9?

Delicious in Dungeon It is a delivery that circulates in Japan through the Tokyo TV television network, however, for this side of the world, The streaming platform that is responsible for delivering the translated chapters to us is Netflix.

What is Delicious in Dungeon about?

Delicious in Dungeon It is a delivery that is set in a very particular and fantastic world. The universe has dungeons and a legendary wizard that adventurers seek out.

A party goes out on missions but loses the nicest member, after which they decide to look for her at any cost, the problem is that the girl is inside the stomach of a red dragon. Her classmates and friends decide to go anyway, but since they have no resources they will have to face terrible adversities such as not having anything to eat.

After that they will break a great taboo: they will eat monsters from the dungeons.

