Delicious in Dungeon announced a delivery in deux cours format for this winter of 2024, it promised 24 chapters. So we can expect many more adventures alongside the charismatic party of intrepid heroes.

Delicious in Dungeon: When is chapter 8 coming out?

Chapter 8 of Delicious in Dungeon will arrive on Thursday, February 22, 2024. In chapter 7 we could see how the party cared about keeping the food chain of the dungeon ecosystem safe.

The friends defeated a kraken and met another group of adventurers again. –which they had already rescued once, now that they were down again, they did their thing and brought them to safety–.

However, after this, they cooked a parasite of the defeated kraken and Laios decided to try it raw.

After this he began to feel how the parasite was trying to pierce his stomach. Now the hero is sick and this will give Marcille the opportunity to remember Falin, her friend, and how they met at the Magic Academy.

Delicious in Dungeon: What time does episode 8 come out?

Chapter 8 of Delicious in Dungeon It has different schedules for LATAM, due, of course, to the time zones. However, below you can find your respective schedule to avoid spoilers and make sure you watch it at the right time.

Mexico: 7:30 am

El Salvador: 7:30 am

Costa Rica: 7:30 am

Nicaragua: 7:30 am

Honduras: 7:30 am

Guatemala: 7:30 am

Peru: 8:30 am

Ecuador: 8:30 am

Colombia: 8:30 am

Panama: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 9:30 am

Puerto Rico: 9:30 am

Paraguay: 9:30 am

Bolivia: 9:30 am

Cuba: 9:30 am

Chile: 10:30 am

Argentina: 10:30 am

And you, from where in LATAM are you waiting for chapter 8 of Delicious in Dungeon?

Where can I watch chapter 8 of Delicious in Dungeon?

The official television network that premieres the episodes in Japan is Tokyo TV. However, Distribution for LATAM is in charge of Netflix, which also has other Studio Trigger productions in its catalog, such as the popular Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

What is Delicious in Dungeon about?

Delicious in Dungeon is the new gourmet anime series and is set in a kind of world that seems similar to an RPG. The main elements of the space are not yet revealed, but we see the fantasy and the adventures that are born thanks to it.

The anime series follows a group of adventurers who want to rescue a friend of theirs, however, now they no longer have any money to survive in the dungeon.they will be forced to hunt monsters not only to advance, but also to survive by cooking and eating them.

At the same time, Falin, the mage they want to rescue, was devoured by the epic red dragon, so the party will go in search of her and who knows, maybe they will also end up tasting the dragon after rescuing the girl.

