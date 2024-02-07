













Delicious in Dungeon comes from Studio Trigger. So excellent animation is assured. It was announced that the series would have a 24-episode installment in deux cours format. So there is still a long way to go!

Delicious in Dungeon: When is chapter 6 coming out?

Chapter 6 of Delicious in Dungeon It will premiere on Thursday, February 8, 2024. And it seems that Laios will go to another world, in the most recent teaser we see him jump into a painting, will he eat food or will he be crowned? We'll see!

Let's remember that he is not alone, in episode 5 we saw how he now even baptized his mollusk. The party faced ghosts, ate jewels, and even created a kind of infallible holy water..

After that It was pointed out why everyone appreciated Falin too much.; And Laios's sister, in addition to being powerful, was really kind. Do you think they rescue her before the red dragon digests her? Let's hope for the best!

Delicious in Dungeon: What time does chapter 6 come out?

Chapter number 6 of Delicious in Dungeon will premiere at different times depending on the area you are in, but as we know that there are fans of every part of Latin America, We tell you the times so that you can see the episode on time and avoid all kinds of spoilers.

Mexico: 7:30 am

El Salvador: 7:30 am

Costa Rica: 7:30 am

Nicaragua: 7:30 am

Honduras: 7:30 am

Guatemala: 7:30 am

Peru: 8:30 am

Ecuador: 8:30 am

Colombia: 8:30 am

Panama: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 9:30 am

Puerto Rico: 9:30 am

Paraguay: 9:30 am

Bolivia: 9:30 am

Cuba: 9:30 am

Chile: 10:30 am

Argentina: 10:30 am

And you, from where do you see Delicious in Dungeon?

Delicious in Dungeon: Where can I watch chapter 6?

The Delicious in Dungeon series originally premieres on the Tokyo TV channel; and it is worth mentioning that it is not being officially distributed by Crunchyroll. The platform that has its unique license is Netflix.

Source: Enterbrain

Let us remember that the platform also has other popular Studio Trigger releases, such as: Cyberpunk edgerunners, Gurren Lagan, Kill a Kill, among others.

What is Delicious in Dungeon about?

The story is set in a world that emulates an RPG, The characters are adventurers who explore underground dungeons and hope to find a long-lost wizard, after which perhaps they could make their world have peace again.

A party comes to face one of the greatest obstacles: the red dragon, but he defeats them; so the most powerful mage on the team decides to save everyone while the dragon devours her. However, when some of her companions are outside the dungeon, Laios – her brother, Marcille – an elf – and Chulchick – a small expert in disarming traps – will decide to save her.

The problem is that they lost all their things in the attack and now they will have to explore the dungeon without food… As a stroke of luck they meet Senshi, an adventurer who knows and loves cooking monsters. The adventures are just beginning! Will the adventurers survive eating monsters?

