













Delicious in Dungeon, chapter 5: what time does the new episode come out, how and where to watch it









Delicious in Dungeon It is a very original delivery. It was announced that its first season would have a deux cours format, but would be broadcast in a row. So the series will span until the spring 2024 season with around 25 episodes. Will Laios manage to rescue Falin?

Delicious in Dungeon: When is chapter 5 coming out?

The anime series by Studio Trigger has released its chapters every Thursday since its season premiere. It has had a very punctual and splendid transmission.

Chapter 5 of Delicious in Dungeon will arrive on Thursday, February 1, 2024. And he will tell us a new story, it seems that we could take a short break from Laios. The teaser revealed new characters, a whole party looking for interesting treasures!

Maybe the stomach of Our dear friends needed a break and the new characters could show us more of what the dungeons have in store for us.

Chapter four let us see the party in big trouble, facing armor and motivating us to think that A new member in mollusk format has joined the Laios team without everyone knowing.

Delicious in Dungeon: What time does chapter 5 premiere?

Chapter 5 of Delicious in Dungeon It arrives in the morning, so you will have to get up early to avoid spoilers. As we know that isekai fans are everywhere, we show you the different times:

Mexico: 7:30 am

El Salvador: 7:30 am

Costa Rica: 7:30 am

Nicaragua: 7:30 am

Honduras: 7:30 am

Guatemala: 7:30 am

Peru: 8:30 am

Ecuador: 8:30 am

Colombia: 8:30 am

Panama: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 9:30 am

Puerto Rico: 9:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Paraguay: 9:30 am

Bolivia: 9:30 am

Cuba: 9:30 am

Chile: 10:30 am

Argentina: 10:30 am

And you, from what part of the world do you see Delicious in Dungeon?

Delicious in Dungeon: Where can I watch chapter 5?

The official distribution platform is Netflix, so there you can tune in to the anime on time. Remember to support your favorite series by watching the content through the appropriate platforms whenever you can.

Source: STudio Trigger

At the moment, The series is exclusive to Netflix, as it was Cyberpunk: edgerunners that is still available there, in case you want to see something else from Studio Trigger. Another of the studio's successful series is Trigun Stampede, which is available on Prime Video and Crunchyroll.

We recommend you: What anime to watch if you liked Delicious in Dungeon?

What is Delicious in Dungeon about?

Delicious in Dungeon is an anime in isekai format that tells the adventures of a party that, after losing Falin, the sister of the hero Laios, sets out to return to the dungeon where they lost her to recover her.

The dungeon is guarded by the red dragon that has not yet begun to digest it, however, because the girl took the party out of the place with her powers, she only managed to free her companions and not their belongings, due to this now they are in ruin.

Without money to eat or to upgrade their weapons, now the party will have to commit a taboo – which Laios has been anticipating for quite some time –, they will eat monsters to immediately go to Falin's rescue. The positive thing is that they found a gourmet hunter who is dedicated to cooking monsters and thanks to the desire to eat the red dragon he will accompany them on their journey making sure that they do not become poisoned.

The adventures of the Laios party are just beginning.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)