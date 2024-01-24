













Delicious in Dungeon, chapter 4: what time does the new episode come out, how and where to watch it









Delicious in Dungeon announced that it will have a delivery in deux cours format, but it will continue, so we could expect more than 24 chapters and the series to continue in the spring installment.

Delicious in Dungeon: When is chapter 4 coming out?

Chapter 4 of Delicious in Dungeon will arrive on Thursday, January 25, 2024, and it seems that it will show us a new side of Senshi.

In chapter 3 of the gourmet isekai we see how Laios defies all odds and demonstrates that armor can be eaten. In fact, towards the end of the chapter we realize that The enchanted armor is actually structured by edible mollusks that resemble the movements of humans in battle.

After that, despite all the doubts and fears of poisoning, the party prepares to eat this new seafood and of course the main character who enjoys it is Laios. Now it's pretty clear that the hero always had a desire to eat monsters and now he's just gotten it. However, a small detail is revealed towards the end. A mollusk gets stuck on Laios's new sword and he hides it. The party has a new, silent companion!

🍴 Delicious in Dungeon Ep 4 Preview 🍴 Here is a first look at this week's episode! 🐲 Mark your calendars for January 25. pic.twitter.com/OAsxUua7RM — Delicious in Dungeon – Official (@dun_meshi_en) January 22, 2024

Chapter 4 of Delicious in Dungeon He already revealed to us that on this new occasion The party will encounter a golem whom Senshi will skillfully defeat! In this way, we can see how the cook has many more skills than we thought. It's quite interesting! How will they cook this new being?

Delicious in Dungeon It is a range of surprises.

Delicious in Dungeon: what time does chapter 4 premiere?

We know that Laios and Marcille fans are scattered throughout Latin America and since we all want to see the installment immediately to avoid spoilers, below I present to you the schedules of some LATAM countries. Don't miss the adventures of the fun party!

Mexico: 7:30 am

El Salvador: 7:30 am

Costa Rica: 7:30 am

Nicaragua: 7:30 am

Honduras: 7:30 am

Guatemala: 7:30 am

Peru: 8:30 am

Ecuador: 8:30 am

Colombia: 8:30 am

Panama: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 9:30 am

Puerto Rico: 9:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Paraguay: 9:30 am

Bolivia: 9:30 am

Cuba: 9:30 am

Chile: 10:30 am

Argentina: 10:30 am

And you, from where do you enjoy Delicious in Dungeon?

Delicious in Dungeon: Where can I watch chapter 4?

Delicious in Dungeon It is a series that has exclusive distribution by Netflixso all chapters are only available there.

Source: Netflix

Remember that another fun anime on the platform is From Yakuza to househusbandseveral of the seasons are available on the platform, you can watch them again or discover them while you wait for a new chapter of the gourmet party.

We recommend you: What anime to watch if you liked Delicious in Dungeon?

What is Delicious in Dungeon about?

Delicious in Dungeon It follows the story of Laios and his party who, after losing Falin, the hero's sister in the jaws of the red dragon, the boys want to return to save their friend.

Chilchuk and Marcille accompany Laios on the adventure, however, the party lost all their things along with Falin, because of this they will have to go through a lot of trouble to improve their equipment and eat. Thus, They decide to break the taboo and eat monsters, and although Marcille resists, Everything will change when they meet Senshi, an adventurer who specializes in eating dungeon monsters.

The heroes will follow the dangerous caves until they meet the red dragon again, they will try to save Falin and along the way they will enjoy dangerous gourmet meals.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)