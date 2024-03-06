













Delicious in Dungeon, chapter 10: what time does the new episode come out, how and where to watch it









Chapter number 10 of Delicious in Dungeon It will arrive soon and we could have more movement than we expected. The previous chapter reminded us that the journey of the flirtatious party only has a week of travel. So so you don't miss what's coming, I'll tell you when and where you can watch the new episode.

Delicious in Dungeon is a Studio Trigger production, Its season was announced in deux cours format, so delivery is likely to extend until spring 2024.

Delicious in Dungeon: When is chapter 10 coming out?

Chapter 10 Delicious in Dungeon will premiere on Thursday, March 7, 2024, as part of the first part of the delivery. The episode brings us closer to Falin who was devoured by the red dragon.

Chapter 9 of Delicious in Dungeon was titled “Tentacles/Stew” and gave us a nice glimpse into the past after the encounter with Namari. While Marcille was still quite injured, an old teammate from her previous team appeared with other people who were investigating the same dungeon.

In exchange for his help in curing Marcille, Laios proposed to help the adventurers, and then asked them to take her to the surface. from the dungeon. However, the elf did not give in and protested.

Behind this, Namari reunited with her old team and helped them defeat a monster, before leaving to try to continue her path with a new party. However, towards the end everyone ate a stew of tentacles and kepi in undine water.

Chapter number 10 of Delicious in Dungeon will present us with a new facet to the party, who will face frogs of quite vibrant colors.

The heroes are getting closer to being in front of the jaws of the red dragon, will they be able to defeat it and eat it?

Delicious in Dungeon: What time does it come out?

We know that the strange party has many fans who eagerly await its episodes, and because of this, We present the different premiere schedules for Latam.

Mexico: 7:30 am

El Salvador: 7:30 am

Costa Rica: 7:30 am

Nicaragua: 7:30 am

Honduras: 7:30 am

Guatemala: 7:30 am

Peru: 8:30 am

Ecuador: 8:30 am

Colombia: 8:30 am

Panama: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 9:30 am

Puerto Rico: 9:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Paraguay: 9:30 am

Bolivia: 9:30 am

Cuba: 9:30 am

Chile: 10:30 am

Argentina: 10:30 am

And you, from where do you see Delicious in Dungeon. What other types of deliveries are you tracking this winter 2024? Comment so we can make more content about it!

Delicious in Dungeon: Where to watch?

Tokyo TV is the popular television station that has the official distribution of Delicious in Dungeon whose animation is in charge of Studio Trigger.

Source: Studio Trigger

However, in LATAM the delivery is distributed byNetflix uniquely.

We recommend you: Test: Delicious in Dungeon – What character would you be according to your personality?

Delicious in Dungeon: What is it about?

Delicious in Dungeon It is an anime that is torn between adventure, gourmet and romance. The characters search for Falin, their companion who was devoured by a red dragon in a very important dungeon.

However, after losing their friend, all their possessions were also lost, despite this they will venture to look for her and try to rescue her. Thus, On their way to the dark space they will deal with different types of monsters, memories and love fraternal team.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)