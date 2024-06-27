In the last five years, the municipality of Delicias has been in the Top 5 of the Urban Competitiveness Index, which is made up of 70 indicators, categorized into 10 sub-indexes.
These are the positions of the municipality of Delicias obtained in recent years in the index:
2023
1.- Black Stones
2.- Manzanillo
3.- Guaymas
4.- Delicacies
5.- Tecomán
2022
1.- Black Stones
2.- Manzanillo
3.- Delicacies
4.- Guaymas
5.- Tecoman
2021
1.- Black Stones
2.- Manzanillo
3.- Delicacies
4.- Guaymas
5.- Tula
2020
1.- Black Stones
2.- Guaymas
3.- Walnuts
4.- Manzanillo
5.- Delicacies
This competitiveness index measures the capacity of 66 cities to generate, attract and retain talent and investment:
The index compares transversally and temporally the relative position of 66 cities in the country, around 10 subindices that influence their competitiveness:
Gives a rating from zero to 100 for each city, both at a general level and for each subindex, in order to know its performance
It allows you to compare the performance of different cities in different indicators, topics and at a general level.
#Delicias #Top #urban #competitiveness
Leave a Reply