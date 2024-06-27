In the last five years, the municipality of Delicias has been in the Top 5 of the Urban Competitiveness Index, which is made up of 70 indicators, categorized into 10 sub-indices.

These are the positions of the municipality of Delicias obtained in recent years in the index:

2023

1.- Black Stones

2.- Manzanillo

3.- Guaymas

4.- Delicacies

5.- Tecomán

2022

1.- Black Stones

2.- Manzanillo

3.- Delicacies

4.- Guaymas

5.- Tecomán

2021

1.- Black Stones

2.- Manzanillo

3.- Delicacies

4.- Guaymas

5.- Tula

2020

1.- Black Stones

2.- Guaymas

3.- Walnuts

4.- Manzanillo

5.- Delicacies

This competitiveness index measures the capacity of 66 cities to generate, attract and retain talent and investment:

The index compares the relative position of 66 cities in the country across the board and over time, based on 10 sub-indexes that influence their competitiveness:

Gives a rating from zero to 100 for each city, both at a general level and for each subindex, in order to know its performance

It allows you to compare the performance of different cities in different indicators, topics and at a general level.