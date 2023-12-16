In which cases a bruise can be synonymous with Health problems? What are the signs to pay attention to, beyond trauma? If we are subject to sudden bruises and not justified by trauma, they could be due to some disorders. Here are some diagnosis possibilities, which should absolutely be verified with the help of a specialist.

Bruises can be, for example, a sign of a blood tumor, such as leukemia or the lymphoma, if there are other signs of illness. These tumors cause very different symptoms, including fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and bone or joint pain. Bruises alone are not a cause for concern.

