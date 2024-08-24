The dancer Samantha Togni she said she is going through a deep crisis with her husband Mario Russo. Will this great and overwhelming love end with the same simplicity with which it was born? The clue comes from the words of the dancer.

Samanta Togni and the crisis with Mario Russo

Samantha Togni, the very famous dancer of Dancing with the Starssaid she was going through a pretty dark time due to a crisis with her husband. The two got married in 2020 after just a few months of engagement, a fact that had caused a lot of discussion at the time.

The woman had then left everything for love, as she had decided to move to Dubai with her husband. A few hours ago the woman released an interview in which she addressed the subject. The dancer said she returned to live in Romean event that led her to distance herself even further from her partner.

A drastic and decisive change that the woman will have thought about for a long time before implementing. Now, in fact, she will have to take her life back into her own hands, regaining happiness and the freedom to feel satisfied again.

The dancer’s words

The words spoken by Samantha Togni in this interview they were very clear and they foreshadowed a veil of sadness that is impossible not to perceive in these cases. In fact, she said that she had experienced some very dark moments that had brought her several ailments. I am reorganizing my life in Italy, in Rome because I want to resume my work on TV and I am evaluating new proposals. Every choice in my life has always been made with love and I know that this great distance only increases the detachment from Mario, but I felt that it was the right thing to do. Sometimes you have to question everything, but after these very negative phases there also comes a moment of rebirth.

The two have not yet broken up, but unfortunately it is not always the case love stories they manage to survive the crisis and the distances. We can only wait to find out what will become of this beautiful couple.