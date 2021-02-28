Jens Spahn lived through difficult days. Now comes the next blow: A sensitive meeting becomes public. It took place between a corona appeal and a positive test.

Update from February 28, 8:45 a.m .: Minister Jens Spahn is not accused of breaking the rules. But a violation of its own corona appeal to people in Germany. In October, Spahn took part in a dinner in Leipzig, apparently intended to raise funds. A few hours after he named “Gelligsein” on ZDF as a main driver of infection in Germany. And unfortunately just before his own positive corona test.

Now Spahn has defended himself – he invoked the applicable rules. “The event at that time complied with the Corona rules. I would have deeply regretted infecting someone unknowingly. That did not happen, probably also because of the precautionary measures, ”said the Minister of Health Picture on sunday. The opposition was of course not convinced: “While we are all in lockdown, Jens Spahn defines special rights for himself in a very idiosyncratic and harmful way,” said FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing to the newspaper.

“The then valid rules of the Saxon Corona Protection Ordinance were complied with after confirmation by the host,” emphasized Spahn’s office at the request of the dpa. According to the calendar entry, Spahn was present at the meal from 8 p.m. to around 9:30 p.m. First, Der Spiegel reported on the event (see first report). A little later, the picture provided further details on the date (see update from February 26th, 9:00 p.m.).

Spahn again under pressure: donation dinner despite Corona appeal?

Jens Spahn is under criticism because he went to Leipzig in October to attend a dinner. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Update from February 26th, 9:00 p.m .: “Preaching water and drinking wine” is an accusation that politicians often hear when they violate their own policies. Health Minister Jens Spahn could now have to put up with such accusations after more and more information about a dinner in Corona autumn 2020 in Leipzig is public.

How bild.de reported, Spahn was at a salon appearance in Leipzig-Plagwitz at the invitation of his friend Peter Zimmermann. The dozen or so guests at dinner were probably asked by Zimmermann to donate 9,999 euros to the Münsterland 1 constituency after the meal, in order to finance Spahn’s general election campaign. The parties must disclose donations of 10,000 euros or more in reports.

Spahn after a donation dinner under pressure – CDU denies representation of the Ministry of Health

A participant in the dinner reported the image, Although Spahn wore a mask at the beginning, he took it off at the reception. Even when eating, all evening guests sat at the table without masks. According to further information from eyewitnesses, Spahn is said to have put on his mask again only for a souvenir photo. A day later, the Minister of Health tested positive for the corona virus.

There is also confusion over the role that Spahn played at dinner. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said on Friday: “This is an appearance that the Minister of Health made as a member of the CDU Presidium.” A spokeswoman for the Union later rejected this representation. “The federal party is not aware of the date.”

Next misery for Spahn: sensitive meeting now public – big meal shortly after the minister’s corona appeal

First report from February 26th: Berlin / Leipzig – The corona pandemic can only be contained with the help of the people in the country. Politicians not only emphasize this again and again in Germany – without a doubt truthfully. Before Christmas, another note that had been valid for some time had gained in importance: Not everything that the Corona rules allow should also be exhausted.

Especially against this background, a new report on a meeting of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) last autumn is explosive. The minister – to this day one of the main protagonists in the crisis – did not break any corona rule. But apparently he took a risk anyway.

Jens Spahn: Controversial meeting in Corona times – dinner with twelve participants

Because one day before his positive corona test in October, Spahn has, according to a report by mirror attended a dinner with about a dozen entrepreneurs in Leipzig. The meeting took place in a private apartment of a friend von Spahn, reported the news magazine on Friday. According to one participant, several guests are said to have donated to the CDU during dinner. Everyone kept their distance and wore a mask until they were seated.

Spahn’s parliamentary office confirmed the date to the news magazine. It was a “private, not public dinner”. The then valid rules for corona protection were “complied with after confirmation from the host”. The guests of the evening were informed about Spahn’s infection after the positive test. Spahn’s office commented on any donations mirror Not.

Jens Spahn in the criticism: sensitive meeting – one day before a positive corona test and shortly after an appeal to fellow citizens

The health minister tested positive for the corona virus on October 21. At this point in time, the number of cases in Germany increased significantly. Spahn himself warned people to be cautious at the time: “Above all, we know where the main points of infection are. Namely when celebrating, socializing, at home privately or at an event, at a party in the club, ”he said on the morning of dinner on ZDF.

Spahn has had politically difficult days. First of all, the ambitious CDU minister had to live with a chancellor’s veto against a rapid test plan. A little later, allegations about possible “spying on” journalists were made public. (AFP / fn)

