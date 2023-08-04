Home page politics

From: Sebastian Horsch

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. (Archive image) © Chris Emil Janssen/Imago

Anyone who is not allowed to stay in Germany will be deported. Theoretically. In truth, deportations often fail. In order to change that, the interior minister has made suggestions – and is receiving criticism.

Munich – Gymnasiums converted into dormitories, overburdened municipalities and the AfD soaring in the polls. The country is concerned with the issue of migration, as it was most recently after the refugee crisis in 2015. While more and more people are coming across the borders to Europe and Germany, the deportation of those who do not have the right to stay often fails at the same time. Against this background, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) met the prime ministers and heads of government of the federal states for the refugee summit back in the spring. As a reaction to the problems raised at the meeting, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) has now presented a new discussion draft.

Faeser’s deportation plans: Police union demands effective implementation

Faeser’s suggestions: An extension of detention from the current ten to up to 28 days should give the authorities more time to prepare for a deportation. “Under narrow constitutional conditions”, the officials should also be allowed to enter more premises than before in the event of deportation. This is to ensure that those affected are actually found in communal accommodation. Entry and residence bans as well as residence requirements and spatial restrictions should also be enforceable immediately in the future – objections and lawsuits would then no longer have a suspensive effect. And: In order to relieve the immigration authorities, the ministry is proposing a longer validity, among other things, for residence permits in the asylum procedure and residence permits for those entitled to subsidiary protection. The latter are people who present valid reasons that they are at risk of serious harm in their country of origin.

Jan Pfeil, deputy state chairman of the police union (GdP) in Bavaria, supports in principle any change that could make the implementation of deportations more effective. In practice, however, deportation custody “plays a rather subordinate role”. The core problem is different. Flight ticket, papers, official agreements – a deportation is prepared at great expense. But: “Since it is announced to those affected, in most cases we meet nobody,” says the police officer in our newspaper. And it is only after the first failed attempt that detention is generally possible at all.

Criticism from the Union of Faeser: “Not up to your task”

The German Police Union (DPolG) even calls Faeser’s plans “unproductive”. The best protection against illegal migration is “effective controls at the borders and better equipment for the police”. The political response to Faeser’s proposals is also mixed. While one coalition partner praises the FDP (“important signal”), the other – the Greens – reacts negatively. “Foreclosure and deterrence have nothing to do with the actual challenges in receiving, caring for and integrating those seeking protection,” says Bundestag member Filiz Polat.

Criticism also comes from the CSU, albeit for completely different reasons: “The fact that Ms. Faeser needs three months in the tense migration situation to present a first ‘discussion draft’ shows that she is not up to her task as Federal Minister of the Interior,” says the deputy Union parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag Andrea Lindholz (CSU) of our newspaper. At the end of May, the CDU and CSU introduced a draft law to extend detention to up to 28 days in the Bundestag, which the traffic light factions “rejected on flimsy arguments” at the time.

Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) also called for further steps in our newspaper: “For example, the classification of other countries of origin as safe countries of origin: With regard to Georgia and Moldova, even the Federal Chancellor has already signaled his approval. But who is blocking again? The green.” (Sebastian Horsch)