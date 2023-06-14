The president of the Doñana Participation Council, Miguel Delibes de Castro, demanded this Tuesday that PP and Vox withdraw the bill that will allow the legalization of irrigation in the surroundings of the national park. «Doñana is dry, its lagoons and fauna disappear and the aquifers are in danger. Withdraw the proposal and seek consensus with the central government, “asked the renowned scientist, the last person appearing in the commission of the Parliament of Andalusia that analyzes the project promoted by the popular and Vox.

The intervention by Delibes, president of the Doñana Participation Council, an entity that brings together scientists, administrations and farmers, was the culmination of a day full of tension that began, in the morning, with a demonstration at the gates of Parliament with the slogan ‘Save Doñana’. Throughout the day, opinions of all kinds were heard in the Andalusian chamber, exemplifying the high voltage that the debate on the legalization of irrigation in Doñana has reached.

Banned in the first instance by PP and Vox and later accepted by the popular (which, however, did not invite other experts on the aquifer to the commission), Delibes de Castro was the most anticipated appearing due to his public relevance. From 1988 to 1996 he was director of the Doñana Biological Station and his career has always been linked to the park. In addition, in recent weeks he had been especially opposed to legalizations, a position that he maintained yesterday, but with appeals to the agreement between the different parties.

“Distraction Maneuver”



“This bill has gone too far. The conservation of Doñana does not improve with this text and in fact, I come to think if there is no cat locked up, if this project is not a distraction maneuver for other things, such as declaring irrigated areas to places where there is no water, to convert infractions criminal in administrative or to revalue dry land, “warned the biologist.

But he immediately asked to “stop the tension” because “not only the future of the park is at stake, but also that of the farmers, social peace and the image of Andalusia and Spain in the world,” he said, before recalling that Unesco and other international organizations have already expressed concern about the future of the park. “Have the courage to withdraw the proposal,” he asked the PP, “and have the other parties the greatness not to take advantage of this withdrawal and to seek a pact,” he said. “There are alternatives,” he outlined, such as the implementation of “an aid plan for small farmers to close their ponds and wells and renounce illegal irrigation.” “The landscape and the peasantry go together,” he pointed out.

A “credible” alternative



Meanwhile, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, opened up to modifying the irrigation plan if a “credible and viable” alternative is offered. “This is a guarantee law and it seeks to preserve the Doñana park and, therefore, we hope that there will be positive contributions,” said Moreno, who insisted that the plan wants to resolve the situation of “legality” in which a party finds himself. of the irrigators, but “without prejudice to the interests of the park”.

In March, the PP and Vox supported in the Parliament of Andalusia the proposal to expand the irrigable agricultural areas in the Condado de Huelva on land that had been left out of the previous regulation, in 2014. The PP assured that the crops would receive water surface waters from the transfer of the Tinto, Odiel and Piedras rivers, and not from Doñana, but the central government launched itself against the initiative and denounced the plans of the Board before the European Union, which decided to paralyze the project until after the municipal elections.