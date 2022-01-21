After the adventure of Alex Belli in the house it is now Delia Duran to make people talk about themselves with their behavior. Barù every now and then she is throwing some digs insinuating that the newcomer is in the house only to seek popularity and not to clarify the matter with her husband.

Last night, tired of the words of her roommate Delia Duran, she blurted out: “I came here to find a new husband. I’m here to find another man. This is the truth. Since Barù is terrible, I want to be terrible. Do you see me happy? It took a shot of joy, just be sad. The merry widow I’m here, tiè. I came here to conquer a great man like Barù. You have every hedgehog a whim and it teases me” – he said.

Barù does not believe in Delia’s words

But Barù does not intend to give up and has increased the dose by saying: “But who believes in the fact that you came here to tell yourself and to seek the truth. And I don’t even think you’re looking for a man. But I am sincere, I came to GF Vip to do the co **** and I admit it without getting any problems “ – he said.

It’s still: “Come on, I don’t want to continue, I don’t like shooting the Red Cross. Do not put yourself on the same level as me: because you are the one who believes very much and says you want to tell yourself, I repeat that I am here to be a jester. By now you always talk about the same things, Soleil and Alex and you have already finished the arguments “. Hard attack with Delia who has been blown away.

We will see in the episode what will happen, if Alfonso Signorini will deal with the topic, which is almost a given. It is also not to be excluded that Alex Belli enters the house in the next few weeks for a clarification with his wife who in the past few days had said he wanted to permanently close his love story, only to retract a few hours later.