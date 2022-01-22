Clash yesterday in episode at Big Brother Vip between Delia Duran and Soleil Sorge. The entry last week of Alex Belli’s wife created some problems for the influencer who is showing that she is no longer able to deal with the pressure of this whole situation, which she has been talking about for months now.

Yesterday the two had yet another confrontation live with a slip from Delia. The model clashing with Soleil invited her to view on Wikipedia who she was and what good she did before entering the house. Too bad, however, that by checking the famous online encyclopedia site, pressing her name, no card appears. Even on wikimedia the result are only related contents such as those of Alex Belli or Big Brother Vip.

Source: web

An incredible gaffe from Delia that pushed her right into the evening’s trend topics on Twitter. In fact, all intrigued went to look for her up Wikipedia and they were shocked when they noticed that nothing came out. Maybe Delia was convinced she had a tab on Wikipedia but isn’t she? The fact is that the omelette is done and the fans of Soleil and the Solex couple are crazy with joy.

Meanwhile, last night Delia Duran also had a face to face with her husband Alex and in the night, confiding in Sophie, she explained why at the moment she is unable to break away from him.

“I was about to leave him. But now I have decided, I want a pause for reflection. Unfortunately I have plans with him and my mother who is with him. Do you understand why I don’t send him for a fuck ?! Otherwise for these bitches he’s doing I would have decided otherwise. I have my clothes and everything with him. Right now I have everything from him, I have my mother, I have everything. Everyone telling me ‘if I were you I would have left it’, but no it’s that easy. From the outside it’s easy to judge everything “ – he said.