The story continues to be talked about Delia Duran – Alex Belli with important news on that kiss that the model gave to Carlo Cuozzo. She herself called it all false and concocted to make Alex jealous locked in the house of the Big Brother Vip. Too bad, however, that the young Neapolitan ensured that everything was real and told his version of the events of that night.

“During a dinner with friends we met and there was immediately a chemistry and an interest on the part of both. We immediately liked each other. She expressly told me that she really liked my somatic characters. Delia Duran is definitely an interesting woman, she didn’t seem shy at all and it wasn’t difficult for me to get close to her. We left the restaurant together to continue that evening together “ – he told as reported by Isa and Chia.

As for the kiss, Carlo swears that it was all true and that Delia also spent the evening with him in the hotel.

“Before entering the Big Brother House where he then went out with Alex there was a call from him where she confirmed that she wanted to leave Alex and want to continue her relationship with me. That was not the case, but it is not for me to clarify the reasons. We see that there are reasons in the background and sooner or later they will come to light. He stated that it was fake and organized, because it suits both of us within the couple “

It’s still: “It is difficult even among themselves to admit that there may have been a betrayal. Both he and she behaved very badly. Our kiss is absolutely true, there were witnesses. Then we decided to continue our evening at the hotel with me. I posted a picture of her walking away from my hotel room. We spent the evening together ”.