On the occasion of a photo shoot for Le Iene, Delia Duran showed herself with an unprecedented helmet, here is the incredible resemblance to Belen

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Delia Duran that has left the world of the web speechless. On the occasion of a photo shoot made for The Hyenas Showthe famous showgirl showed up on social media with a look completely different. Impossible not to notice the similarity with Belen Rodriguez.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Delia Duran is one of the television characters most talked about within the entertainment world. After success obtained at Big Brother Vipthe showgirl is often guest by Ilary Blasi in the study ofIsland Of The Famous.

To make Alex Belli’s wife the protagonist of a gossip it was a photo popped up on social media. In the image in question, Delia Duran appeared with the curves in view and a completely different style from the usual. On the occasion of a photoshoot made for The Hyenas Showthe model wore a complete underwear signed Calvin Klein.

The woman showed herself with gods hairs under the armpits applied specifically for the service broadcast from Hyenas in reference to women who do not shave. These are the words which can be read in the caption:

Freedom. Gesture of absolute freedom, against the preconceptions of image that society imposes on us.

However, a detail it certainly hasn’t moved on to the web. This is the unpublished helmet dark, even if it’s just a wig. Within a few hours, the post Alex Belli’s wife got a like boom. Therefore, there have been numerous comments from fans.

Delia Duran: the similarity with Belen Rodriguez

Some have accused her of hypocrisy as she herself conforms to a very specific model of beauty, while others have appreciated her gesture. However, most of her followers couldn’t help but notice the incredible similarity with Belen Rodriguez. This is the comment of a user: