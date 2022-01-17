Delia Duran, in a moment of weakness in the confessional, confessed what happened under the covers between Alex and Sole

Delia Duran entered the house of the Big Brother VIP for just a week and already had several collapses. The South American actress made several confessionals and in one in particular one of the woman’s greatest pains emerged.

It would be that famous night passed between Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge under the sheets. Different versions have emerged of what happened under those covers, but it seems that Delia Duran knows a lot.

The woman, entered the house, warned Soleil Sorge that her husband had warned her about what happened that night and in a confessional she explained:

She and Alex didn’t say things the way they were. He confessed everything to me and I confirm that there was intimacy between them. But be careful, he confessed to me after I forgave him, he told me everything. This was my biggest mistake, forgive him right away, but in love it often happens that you are blind and move on.

He has clear ideas about Soleil Sorge:

She fell in love with Alex thinking that he would have chosen her in my place, it means that then she has a great feeling for my husband. I am his woman, but many thoughts come to me. I’m a bit scared. Maybe he is really in love with her and doesn’t want to admit it to me.

But even Soleil Sorge has no nice words for the bitter enemy: “That is a desperate for fame and popularity. I think Alex doesn’t agree with all of this. This is a pathetic and wrong move. You should worry about our words, the looks and the gestures that were in here. If the marriage is hesitant, there is a problem. I think she wants to appear and do shows. […] If things continue like this, I’m done and I’ll stop being silent and protecting him and her “.