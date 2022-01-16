A few days ago she entered the house of the Big Brother VIP, but Delia Duran he has already figured out who to confide in. Alex Belli’s wife has not only already befriended, but also revealed several secrets of her private life.

In a long chat with Miriana Trevisan, the South American model told how she felt these three months out without her husband and seeing what was happening in the house with Soleil Sorge:

I haven’t been well outside. I am not like the one they described to me and I want to tell who I am. I have the right to say who I really am. Also because I passed as a woman I am not, a cuckold, who lets herself be manipulated, who has no respect for herself and no dignity. Enough, it’s not like that, it’s wrong to paint me like this. There are ups and downs in love and you have to understand. There are doubts that come from pain and betrayal. Because I was betrayed, I suffered a betrayal that was not only physical but verbal.

Miriana Trevisan did not miss the fact that the girl wanted to reveal a very delicate secret and he warned her: “Careful, do you want to ask them if you can do this without a microphone? Maybe then do it in private, if you don’t want to do it in a public way don’t do it.“

Delia Duran, however, did not worry too much and revealed a very delicate thing about their family life: