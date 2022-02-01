The model said she was tired and wanted to leave the final to those who have been in the game for 4 months

Delia Duran never ceases to amaze in the house of the Big Brother Vip. After beating on televoting Soleil and having communicated to Alex intending to leave him, the model shortly after the episode confiding in Manila he said he wanted to leave.

“I want to get out of here. Because my life is out. Here I only wanted to understand a few things. These three weeks have been wonderful because I have understood a lot. I realized that I love myself and that I have to be stronger. I succeeded, this was my task. But I want to walk away with my head held high and leave the final to you. You have been here for 4 months and you deserve the grand final more than me “ – confided Delia Duran.

It’s still: “My message arrived, I told, shared and I also understood what I had to understand. Now I can get away from this game. Staying here was a gift, but that’s enough for me. I can’t stand here. I have to go love. I want you or Davide to be the finalist. I sincerely thank everyone, for me it was a very strong emotion. I hope I have launched many messages, such as those who love the same genre, those who understand that they are attracted to a woman as happened to me “.

Manila tried to get her to stay. “You have to stay here, this is a nice gift from the audience. You have a gift and it came out. You must be proud of the woman you are. They wanted you in here. Take a few days. You have to promise me that it would take you days to think about it. And don’t tell anyone you want to go out, because then they’ll talk about you. There’s no episode on Friday, so take some more time to think. You are a beautiful person, complicated like all women, but you are splendid ” – the former Miss Italy told him.

What will happen in the next few days? Will Delia really leave the house prematurely?