Delia Duran has found the courage in the house of Big Brother VIP: this is what has put the woman in crisis

The entrance of Delia Duran in the house of Big Brother VIP it has only worsened his sentimental situation, the woman has in fact had another emotional breakdown.

To put the beautiful South American in crisis would have been a plane sent by fans of Soleil Sorge and Alex Belli. A large banner would read: “Solex its real always connected.“

Not only that, Soleil Sorge would have ironically said: “Alex sent it to me”, yet another provocation by the girl sent the actor’s wife into crisis who blurted out: “Enough, I leave it, I broke the boxes, I do not deserve this“.

Manila Nazzaro and Jessica went to console her and at that point Delia Duran collapsed thinking about the words of Nathaly Caldonazzo pronounced in the episode:

Nathaly was right in what she had told me [che è un narcisista patologico, ndr] I can not handle it anymore. Stop fooling me, stop! He did not understand my pain and suffering, he is continuing to make fun of me and I do not deserve it. Before entering here I asked him for respect and not to publish anything about him and Soleil.

Delia Duran has realized that she has literally collapsed and that her feelings are really fragile right now. It seems that the girl is slowly realizing: