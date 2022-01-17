Delia Duran has decided to enter the Big Brother VIP house to find the answers it would seem Alex Belli not having given him. The girl, before getting married with the actor from Centovetrine, was a veteran of an atro wedding.

This is the relationship you had with Marco Nerozzi which, as Fanpage also reports, in a few days will have to receive a two million euro money laundering conviction.

The man confessed to the weekly New where he confessed to having been in an open relationship when he was dating Delia Duran: “We were an open couple but there was respect and sincerity between us. “

Marco Nerozzi told Riccardo Signoretti’s magazine that the two led a very beautiful life and traveled a lot, from there the model’s career was born:

When she was with me and we were millionaires around the world she worked very little. Then thanks to the photos that a friend of mine had taken of her in Miami, she passed an audition and starred in three fiction films ”.

Back in Italy she recorded “The beauty of women”, “Honor and respect” and “Furore 2”, set where she met Alex Belli. Marco Nerozzi then continued:“When she turned 30 she contacted Alex because she wanted to be an influencer and she went to Milan during fashion week. When she came back she left me “,

The entrepreneur admits his faults and explains that they were never alone during their stays: “Certainly there have been some shortcomings on my part. We never traveled alone: ​​we were always in company, mostly with young friends “.

He also has a very specific idea about Alex Belli: