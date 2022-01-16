Alex Belli in its path in the house of the Big Brother VIP spoke several times about the wonderful relationship with Delia Duran specifying that the two live a free and open more.

During his stay in the house, the actor was convinced that everything was going well between the two, despite the situation with Soleil Sorge which was anything but clear:

We found ourselves. She is like me, even worse. I’ve never hid with Delia. I told her ‘I am this’ and she showed me what she is. We loved and accepted each other right away. We have pure and free love. […] Many might not understand, but that’s okay with us.

During the night, Delia Duran confided a lot with Manila Nazzaro who is one of Soleil Sorge’s best friends, but she is also very close to Alex Belli. The model has immediately launched the bomb and revealed that the two actually had a very open relationship:

With Alex, I reveal to you that we also did it with another woman once, that is, you understand? However we did it because we were accomplices, there was sharing and it happened it’s normal.

Their version does not match what was told to Verissimo to Silvia Toffanin, at the time the two clearly said they don’t be a couple open. Alex Belli explained:

Are we an open couple? No, this is about something else, ours is mental freedom. This has united us from the beginning, the freedom we have and which unites us more than ever“. And Delia Duran: “It’s not about being an open couple. Rather than freedom to tell that a couple can be open minded, but always with respect. There at GF Vip Alex did not bring me respect.