After a lot of chatting, it seems that Delia Duran’s dream will come true. The South American model could very soon enter the Big Brother VIP house as a competitor. It seems that also this time Alfonso Signorini has made the coup.

The indiscretion was launched by Francesco Fredella who explained how things stand in the newspaper Il tempo:

For now, it is a bombshell indiscretion. According to insiders, Alex Belli’s wife would already be in isolation to enter the Cinecittà house. In short, it is a draft that could change Alfonso Signorini’s plans. Apparently, according to our sources, Delia would be in quarantine (perhaps to enter the house). And in isolation there would also be Alex Belli – who connected remotely with Alfonso Signorini. The reason linked to the farewell to the studio could be linked precisely to the desire not to disturb the isolation that Delia is doing.

Furthermore, before entering the Cinecittà house, the model decided to make a lift to her lawyer and sued Carlo Cuozzo, the boy of the fake paparazzi. In fact, in the last few hours a press release has been issued in which you can read: