Will Delia Duran be a new Big Brother VIP contestant? Here’s the bombshell
After a lot of chatting, it seems that Delia Duran’s dream will come true. The South American model could very soon enter the Big Brother VIP house as a competitor. It seems that also this time Alfonso Signorini has made the coup.
The indiscretion was launched by Francesco Fredella who explained how things stand in the newspaper Il tempo:
For now, it is a bombshell indiscretion. According to insiders, Alex Belli’s wife would already be in isolation to enter the Cinecittà house. In short, it is a draft that could change Alfonso Signorini’s plans. Apparently, according to our sources, Delia would be in quarantine (perhaps to enter the house). And in isolation there would also be Alex Belli – who connected remotely with Alfonso Signorini. The reason linked to the farewell to the studio could be linked precisely to the desire not to disturb the isolation that Delia is doing.
Furthermore, before entering the Cinecittà house, the model decided to make a lift to her lawyer and sued Carlo Cuozzo, the boy of the fake paparazzi. In fact, in the last few hours a press release has been issued in which you can read:
With reference to the statements of defamatory content disseminated on social media by this Carlo Cuozzo in relation to an alleged sentimental flirtation that seriously damaged my integrity and reputation, I communicate that I have instructed my trusted lawyer to protect and defend my image in all the competent offices, censuring the despicable behavior of certain subjects, who in order to have a moment of visibility did not hesitate to boast in an absolutely illicit way situations and events that are completely false and untrue that do nothing but damage my reputation, honor and decorum . Delia
#Delia #Duran #competitor #Big #Brother #VIP #Curler
Leave a Reply