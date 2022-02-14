Delia Duran is the first finalist of the Big Brother VIP and as a good player she is turning the tables on the table.

The woman, in fact, is getting closer and closer to the new competitor Antonio Medugno. The young man, noticing the woman’s approach, felt the first confusion and talked about it with his friends:

Yes, I like it obvious. But she confuses me, she does everything and then she takes it back. I like her so much, I ask questions to understand what she is like and what she wants. Because she told me she likes me, but then she admitted that she will be back with Alex. She told me that she wants to take a vacation with him and me and that she can bring an extra friend of hers.

At the same time, Delia Duran is also not convinced of this approach but the physical attraction cannot be denied:

Of course I like it! There is a strong attraction between us. I enjoy this feeling, he is a nice good guy. I invite him to take a free love holiday with me and Alex. Between us there is passion, I really like the smell of his skin and he drives me crazy. If no one saw me I would kiss him, I’m honest, the first kiss would have taken place right away. I don’t think I would have held back. Because with him there is this beautiful connection. I said he interests me because it’s not just a matter of physical appearance.

What will hold the two back? Antonio Medugno is only 23 years old and is not used to certain television dynamics. At the same time Delia is obviously aware of Alex Belli’s entry into her house and maybe she wants to try not to do too much slaughter with her husband around?