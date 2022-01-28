Failed thaw tests between the two and Delia has returned to gossip about Sole

Between Soleil Sorge and Delia Duran there can never be a friendship, at least inside the house of Big Brother Vip. After the thaw of the last few days with Duran’s rehearsals and the closing of Sole aware of not wanting to enter new theaters, the two are back to bickering.

Delia did it when she shot zero on the roommate after finding the dirty bathroom. Confiding with Miriana Trevisan he said:

“I found everything dirty. Guess who’s been to the bathroom before? Yes, you thought well, she went to the bathroom Sole, then she went out and she didn’t clean anything. No it wasn’t Giucas, I saw her going out. I swear it’s dirty, she left everything, even the hair in the cup all sucks. God is that woman dirty, Madonna! To me the dirt really makes me sick and she instead …“.

Miriana defended Soleil trying to attribute the blame more to Giucas than to the girl: “Come on I don’t believe it! Look, I think Giucas was in the bathroom, I don’t think it was her. But it doesn’t look so dirty to me“.

It seems that Soleil was actually not in the bathroom at the time and therefore his allusions are wrong.

Meanwhile Soleil has been warned by Davide Silvestri about Delia’s attempt to cause discord between Sole and Manila.

But Soleil did not seem surprised: “And do you think I don’t expect her to do these things? But do you think she wrote silly on the forehead? Yes I believed the best friends story, I think she loves me. Because I talked to her does not mean that he has a relationship of friendship and benevolence with her. I talked to her because I am a civilized girl and because I can go further and I can have a conversation if asked by her. I have everything very clear that I have a clear understanding of who I am dealing with” – he said.