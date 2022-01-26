Delia Duran and Alex Belli they fought for the umpteenth time during the live broadcast of Big Brother Vip. The woman after the episode, however, entered into crisis and sought comfort in another woman, Manila Nazzaro.

The friend of the South American showgirl could not help but stand by her side and help her. The woman then spoke to her friend about the beautiful things Alex has done for her, also highlighting some positive sides:

I also talked about the beautiful and intense things that we have faced in these years together. For example, at the beginning of the relationship he helped me to get out of a relationship that destroyed me. It is true that we have fought many things, like when we fought against my ex, who mistreated me psychologically and physically. I have suffered very serious things. Alex and I were in love and he gave me the strength to get away from my ex who did everything to me. Believe me when I tell you I’ve been through a lot.

The story is shockingthe woman talked about her ex-husband who really did everything to her.

I have been betrayed many times by my ex, he made me so many horns, a thousand women and so many things I cannot say. It was an 8 year story, it was a total devil. At the end it was just an indescribable thing. At one point I said enough. Lately I couldn’t even touch him or sleep with him.

The story ends with rather heavy and delicate accusations: “I went through some crazy scenes where he took everything from me and said the thieves had stolen everything. In revenge he did a lot of things, he didn’t want to give me things and he said he was robbed. Yes he said that the thieves had robbed the house taking away many of my belongings. And not only that, then there was the money I had, even that chapter was heavy. We had the accounts together and he changed the password and transferred all the money from our account to an international account. “