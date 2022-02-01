Delia Duran is opening up a lot in these days of stay in the house of Big Brother Vip. Yesterday afternoon just before the episode she stopped to chat with some roommates talking about her difficult past, her childhood conditioned by economic problems.

The model said that when she was little they did not have a house of their own where they could live and for this reason, with the first earnings, she immediately thought of buying a house for her mother.

“My biggest dream was to buy my mother a house, I saved all the money. We did not have a house to live in, we slept with a relative. I wanted to do it for her and so it went. When I arrived in Italy it was my goal, I bought her a house and furnished it for her. I did so much for her ” – Delia confessed, unable at times to hold back the emotion.

In the chat he also got to talk about Alex Belli and her behavior that is confusing her.

“I am confused, I have seen paradoxical things. I miss that complicity we had. He went out to recover our relationship but didn’t tell me a few things out of fear “ – admitted the girl.

Meanwhile, after last night’s episode, things went downhill for Delia with her intention to leave the house prematurely.

“I want to get out of here. Because my life is out. Here I only wanted to understand a few things. These three weeks have been wonderful because I have understood a lot. I realized that I love myself and that I have to be stronger. I succeeded, this was my task. But I want to walk away with my head held high and leave the final to you. You have been here for 4 months and you deserve the grand final more than me “ – confided to Manila that he tried to make her think. Goodbye in the next few hours?