On the occasion of an interview, Delia Duran and Alex Belli talk about their drama

Without any shadow of a doubt Delia Duran and Alex Belli they are one of the most loved and talked about couples in the world of Italian television. On the occasion of an interview given to the weekly “Nuovo”, the two revealed what their greatest desire is, namely that of expanding the family. Let’s find out all their statements together.

Delia Duran and Alex Belli have never hidden the wish to give birth to a child. Following the experience at Big Brother VIPthe couple focused on theirs relation which continues apace. Now theirs dream is to start a family but, after numerous attempts, it still hasn’t been achieved.

There painful confession came on the occasion of ainterview released to the weekly “Nuovo”. The ex gieffina told hers dramathe same experienced by other couples who find it difficult to have a child:

We’ve been trying for a year. It’s not easy because we have some difficulties, but for now we would like the happy event to come naturally. The desire to become a mother has always been very strong for me.

Furthermore, as she herself said, the Venezuelan model had turned to a gynecologist who advised her to reduce the intimate relationships:

The doctor said that we really have to be patient between intercourse, in order to increase the concentration of sperm cells and thus facilitate conception. Alex and I are very passionate: I admit that we suffer a lot from the limit that the specialist has imposed on us. Once or twice a week is very few for us. They are not enough.

To increase the chances of getting pregnant, Delia Duran is following one diet based on supplements and vitaminsand. These were hers words: