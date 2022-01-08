Evening full of emotions for Soleil Rises that of yesterday in the house of Big Brother Vip. The influencer first received the wonderful surprise of entering her best friend’s house Dayane Mello, then he had to face the affair again Alex Belli and the consequent entry into the house of Delia Duran as a new competitor.

The surprise of Dayane’s arrival was unexpected and very emotional for her, who after difficult days where she seemed to be breaking down emotionally, was finally able to find an important shoulder to move forward in the game. Alfonso Signorini, however, wanted to show her the tweet that Alex Belli he wrote after seeing her cry in recent days.

Source: Mediaset

“I’m with you!! Telepathically! When we were alone against everything and everyone !! And even today, although I am not there with you physically, there is my strength and my support in fighting those negative energies that hover in the house! I never left! ” – it is read. And Soleil commented saying: “I really need him”. But in the meantime, the host also shows him the message that Delia wrote on Instagram shortly after her husband’s tweet: “When it’s too much is too much”.

Soleil ironically said: “But can’t they call each other instead of writing each other?”. And then Alex from the studio intervened: “We are not in the same house”.

The truth is because Delia Duran was in quarantine as she entered the house yesterday as an official competitor. It was her goal and in the end the authors decided to please her. Before entering she explained the reason that led her to accept the entrance.

“I have doubts. This is why I want to enter the House, because I am missing a piece! I have doubts! I want to understand if the perception that Alex experienced in the House corresponds with reality. I have forgiven him but I do not forget! Now I’m ready to go through the quarantine without Alex“. And Alex replied: “I wish her to live this experience, to be herself and truly understand this piece, otherwise we won’t save ourselves outside”.