Delia Dura and Soleil Sorge are now very close, the two danced and joked together

Delia Duran and Soleil Sorge they seem to have changed course. The women, after the many clashes, have given themselves a period of respite. Last night, during a crazy night, they also danced together and with a lot of intimacy.

In a moment of respite, Delia Duran told Soleil Sorge that she is very close to Soleil, much more so than Alex right now:

You will see that then you will miss me. We are now connected you and I, I am no longer connected with Alex, but with you. We are on the same wavelength, in the same boat. We have suffered so much that we think the same things. Without knowing that you had already said it in the confessional, I also said jokingly ‘now I expect Alex to arrive at GF Vip and say he is pregnant’. By now we can expect everything from him, who knows what he will do in the next episode.

Obviously Soleil Sorge was however provocative, and responded in a tone. Delia, however, remained understanding:

Oh yes? So if you have a baby you will have to call her Luna. If it’s a boy, opt for Solex. Yes, it is better that you and I play it down and laugh at what happened to us. […] So you can understand me about everything and then let’s laugh about it is better that way honey. Thanks to our Sun! This Venezuelan cuisine made us approach more and gave birth to this… this… artistic relationship.

The following morning he then revealed to Manila that he was delighted with the evening “We were fine. I saw his humanity and I liked it so much. I was pleased that we joined last night. “