Creating a food delivery service at home in the midst of a pandemic by a couple of partners with zero knowledge of the hospitality industry and in a scenario dominated by large multinationals established in the sector would seem a priori a suicidal idea and without any business future. Nevertheless, the Sevillian platform Deli Deli In nine months he has spent working with a delivery man and three restaurants, billing 1,000 euros a month, having 11 employees on the payroll, distributing menus from 30 stores and earning 35,000 euros a month. The secret: “Human relationships,” says founder Kevin Whalen.

“It all started as a hobby In July, it was suggested to us by a couple of restaurants we had worked with on another project to buy food vouchers during lockdown and redeem them when they could reopen. It seemed crazy to us, with Deliveroo, Just Eat and others, but we decided to give it a try, ”explains Whalen. He, Marketing professor, and Andrés Cifuentes, programmer, were aware that in Seville there was no general acceptance of the model of riders and they found that many hospitality entrepreneurs could not bear the commissions and other fees that working with multinationals in the sector entailed, nor did they want, due to image and institutional responsibility, to have dozens of delivery men with their flashy vests lining up at the door of their local.

With these keys, they opted for a service that would differ from those trends. “Whoever delivers the food is an extension of whoever makes it, and we were clear that they should feel part of the restaurant and that the service should be personal, it should be another way for the restaurant to have contact with its customer,” says Whalen. That is why all workers have an employment contract that is tailored to their personal circumstances and that is flexible in terms of working hours. “We have 10 distributors and a coordinator who organizes the deliveries and maintains the relationship with the clients. The profiles are varied, from one who wants to work all day, a single mother who prefers part-time, a student who can combine classes and who also knows exactly what he earns each month… ”, she describes.

The personal relationship is not only projected towards the worker. The bond extends to the hotelier and the customer. “For the restaurant, this service should be a clear advantage, without involving any risk, that is why we only charge a fixed commission of 25%,” says Whalen. The user is called by the delivery man by phone to notify him that he is picking up his order. “We don’t want to go crazy, we want to build trust,” he abounds.

Word of mouth and the incorporation of a prestigious Sevillian restaurant known for its quality and demand on the platform allowed them to consolidate and think about their expansion. At the moment, Deli Deli operates within the historic center of Seville and they are about to expand their area of ​​activity to other neighborhoods in Seville. But their philosophy is not to grow in order to grow, the restaurants they work with must comply with certain parameters that also mark their differential character and have determined, to a large extent, their success. “We bet on the local, the food must be of quality and we also observe the good reputation of the restaurant. We want to have a diverse offer, restaurants that give you consistency and volume and others that you only go to on certain occasions, ”says Whalen.

The platform that began with two partners who contributed 500 euros each, already has four: Verónica Reyes, responsible for communication, and Israel Boza, programmer, who is in charge of professionalizing the operation and developing the usability project, necessary to guarantee the coordination as the company grows. And that is their intention. In addition to restaurants, they have already incorporated gourmet stores to take their products home and in a month they will offer gastronomic experiences. “Have a chef cook your food at your home, deliver cakes for a designated date… We move from immediate delivery, which can be overnight, and slowly. The opportunities are endless, ”says Whalen.