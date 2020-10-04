Highlights: Not yet allowed Ramlila, committees said time is very short

Lavkush Ramlila Committee – Staging of Ramlila in such a short time is difficult

Neo Shree Religious Leela Committee – Leela staging is difficult given the situation

Hardly 10 days left for preparations and rehearsals

During the Navratri, the Red Fort will not be seen in front of this year as before. High swing and chat-pakoda shops will also not be seen. Every year, most of the committees that have staged the grand Ramlila (Delhi’s famous Ramlila) have raised their hand with the staging of Leela due to lack of guidelines.

Officials of the Lovekush Ramlila Committee say that staging Ramlila in such a short time is difficult. Officials of other committees are also not in favor of staging. Apart from this, no guidelines have also been set by the Delhi government regarding the Ramlila stage.

According to Ashok Agarwal, president of the Lavkush Ramlila Committee, staging Ramlila is difficult this time. Till now the Delhi government has not issued any guidelines in this regard. The committees staging Ramlila at Lala Fort Ground start preparations for the Leela stage every year, about two or two and a half months in advance, when staging is possible. If the government also issues guidelines in the next one or two days, the committees will have barely 10 days to stage a Leela. Staging is not possible in such a short time.

Jagmohan Gotewala, general secretary of the Nav Sri Dharmik Leela Committee says, staging the Leela is difficult given the situation. A meeting of officials of some Ramlila committees has been called on Tuesday, after which a concrete decision will be taken regarding the Leela stage. However, most of the committees are not in favor of Leela Manchman because of the infection.

One official says that there is also a problem of funds. ASI is seeking Rs 12.5 lakh for the Ramlila event at the Red Fort Ground. However, no committee has so much money due to the transition.

Committees of Rohini denied Ramlila: There are around 350 such religious committees in Delhi, which organize Ramlila on a large scale. There are 12 committees of Rohini among them, which this time Ramlila is not doing. Apart from this, the officials of other committees are also not in favor of Leela Manchman seeing the situation.