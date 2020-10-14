There was a slight drop in pollution levels in the capital Delhi on Wednesday morning, but the air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, air quality is expected to improve slightly by Thursday. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 274 at 10:30 in the city. The average AAQI stood at 300 on Tuesday.

The AQI was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning and it stood at 306 at 11 pm, the worst since February. This was followed by a slight improvement in the level of pollution, with a slight improvement in the ventilation index. The ventilation index is the speed at which pollutants can disperse. An average ventilation index of less than 6,000 sqm per second, with an average wind speed of less than 10 kmph, is unfavorable for the spread of pollutants.

According to a senior scientist in the Indian Meteorological Department, the ventilation index is likely to be 6,000 sqm per second on Wednesday and Thursday. The minimum temperature was 23.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning. The problem of air pollution in Delhi is serious.

This year the Delhi government has launched a massive ‘war against pollution’ campaign against air pollution. It is headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

It is worth mentioning that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 are considered ‘severe’.

Air pollution increases in Noida and Greater Noida

At the same time, air pollution has increased significantly in the last few days in Noida and Greater Noida of Gautam Budh Nagar district adjacent to Delhi. Regional Officer of Pollution Department Praveen Kumar said that on Wednesday, Noida recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 290, which falls in the poor category. He said that in the last 10 days the air has become polluted about one and a half times. Air quality is expected to worsen in the last week of October. Praveen Kumar said that the air quality in Greater Noida is worse than that of Noida. AQI has reached 330 in Greater Noida, which falls in the extremely poor category. He informed that all the departments are waiting for the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAPE) to be implemented. Strict steps will be taken after the grape is implemented.