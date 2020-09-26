Highlights: Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, effect begins

On Saturday, the quality of air reached the ‘medium’ category in Delhi.

Delhi air will be ‘spoiled’ by Monday, pollution will increase

PM 2.5 level to increase in Indus and Gangetic plains

The effect of stubble burning in the neighboring states has started appearing in Delhi. On Saturday, Delhi’s air quality was ‘medium’ which could be ‘bad’ by Monday. ‘Travel’, an air quality watchdog of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that the dust coming from the arid regions of the southwest has started affecting Delhi. He said, “Stubble burning has started in the fields in Amritsar, Punjab and neighboring border areas and this is expected to affect the city’s air quality.” He said, “Air quality index is expected to fall on Saturday. is. After this, on 27 September and 28 September, it is expected to go from the middle category to the poor category. ”

PM 2.5 level will increase in the plains

In Delhi, the air quality index (AQI) stood at 168 at 9:30 AM which falls in the ‘medium’ category. On Friday, it was 134. AQI between zero to 50 is ‘good’, AQI between 51 and 100 is satisfactory, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘bad’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’ And AQIs between 401 and 500 are considered ‘severe’. Pawan Gupta, senior scientist at the Universities Space Research Association at NASA, said that PM2.5 is estimated to be higher in the Indus and Gangetic plains in the next two to three days.

Government will have to help

According to the farmers, pollution-free disposal of straw is costing Rs 2-3 thousand per acre despite subsidy and government support. Apart from this, diesel costs of 50 to 60 rupees a liter is separately for setting up the machines related to the straw on one acre of land. In Kovid’s time, farmers do not have the money to repay their loans, so they are not ready for this investment. According to Vikrant Togad, founder of Safe (Social Action of Forest and Environment), conditions due to Kovid are unusual. Therefore, the government also has to look at this situation abnormally. Otherwise this year the straw can burn the most. Diesel will also have to be made available to farmers.