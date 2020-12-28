Air quality of Delhi once again went into the ‘severe’ category on Sunday. According to the Meteorological Department officials, this situation is caused due to excess moisture due to light rain in the surrounding areas as the pollutants became heavy and deposited above the surface.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 396 which falls in the ‘very poor’ category. However, the situation changed after 10 pm and the AQI increased to 406. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 337, 357, 423, 433, and 418 on Saturday, Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday respectively.

AQI between zero to 50 is ‘good’, AQI between 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, AQI between 101 and 200 ‘normal’ between 201 and 300, AQI ‘bad’ between 301 and 400, and AQI ‘very bad’ AQI between 401 and 500 falls in the category of ‘severe’. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecast center of the regional meteorological department, said that due to western disturbances, there has been light rain in the neighboring areas due to which the humidity in the air has increased.

He said, “The water droplets in the air make the pollutants heavier so that they do not disintegrate easily even though the air flows at a moderate speed.” Srivastava said that there will be partial improvement in this situation during the day.