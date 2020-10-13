The air quality of the capital Delhi reached the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning due to the low speed of the air and the accumulation of pollutants due to the low temperature. For the first time this season, the air quality has deteriorated so much.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the increase in the occurrence of stubble burning in fields in Punjab, Haryana and nearby areas of Pakistan is also going to affect air quality in Delhi-NCR. The air quality index (AQI) at 9:30 am in the capital recorded 304, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category. The 24-hour average AQI on Monday was 261, the worst since February. This average was recorded at 216 on Sunday and 221 on Saturday. AQI 380 in Delhi’s Wazirpur, 355 in Vivek Vihar and 349 in Jahangirpuri recorded the highest pollution levels.

A senior scientist of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee said that the reason for the deterioration in air quality could be the low speed of air and low temperature, due to which pollutants have started accumulating in the air. He said that the incidence of stubble burning has increased in neighboring states as well. In addition, the ventilation index is low. The ventilation index is the speed at which pollutants can spread. A ventilation index of less than 6000 sqm per second with an average speed of less than 10 km per hour of wind is unfavorable for scattering of pollutants.

Delhi: Air quality in the national capital deteriorates. Visuals from different parts of the capital, earlier today. “I’m experiencing breathing issues. We are accustomed to it, as it happens every year. The government should put strenuous effort in curbing it,” says a commuter. pic.twitter.com/7Nl3kIMleF – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

According to CPCB data, the PM10 level in Delhi-NCR was 300 micrograms per cubic meter at 9 am. PM10 levels below 100 micrograms per cubic meter are considered safe in India. PM10 is a microscopic design with a diameter of 10 micrometers, which passes through the lungs into the lungs. It is very dangerous for health. These reactions are in the form of dust, particles etc.

PM2.5 levels were recorded at 129 micrograms per cubic meter. PM2.5 levels up to 60 micrograms per cubic meter are considered safe. PM2.5 are fine particles that can also enter the bloodstream.

According to photographs taken by NASA’s artificial satellite, large-scale fires were seen burning near Amritsar and Ferozepur in Punjab and near Patiala, Ambala and Kaithal in Haryana.

Kovid-19 epidemic may increase due to increasing air pollution

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum wind speed was 4 kilometers per hour on Tuesday morning. Low temperatures and steady winds help in the accumulation of pollutants close to the ground, affecting air quality. Experts have warned that increasing air pollution due to poor air quality in Delhi-NCR could further exacerbate the Kovid-19 epidemic. Air pollution has become a serious problem for Delhi.

‘War against pollution’ begins

This year, the Delhi government has launched a massive anti-air pollution campaign ‘War Against Pollution’, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai. A “Green War Room” with a 10-member expert team has been set up at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor the steps being taken to combat high levels of air pollution in winter. The Environment Department has also taken stern action against those who violate the dust control norms. The government is also going to start spraying “Pusa Bio-decomposer” solution on paddy fields in the national capital on Tuesday. Experts say that it can convert crop residue into compost in 15 to 20 days and thus prevent the burning of starch, thereby reducing air pollution.

It is worth mentioning that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 are considered ‘severe’.