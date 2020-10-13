new Delhi: The air quality in Delhi seems to be getting worse day by day. After June, in the month of October, the level of air reached the Poor category and now it is getting worse. The pollution level on Tuesday morning was more than 300 in many areas of Delhi, which falls in the worst category.

The quality of air quality in Delhi is looking worse today. The worst AQI 372 (Very poor) in Wazirpur, Delhi and the correct AQI 196 (Moderate) on Lodhi Road was recorded at 6 am on Tuesday.

What did Delhi people say on bad air

Mukul, who exercises increasing pollution in Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens, said, “We do daily exercises. Nowadays, eyes have started burning, there is difficulty in breathing, visibility has also reduced. Earlier I used to bring my child too, but now I stopped bringing.

Pollution control: new rules will apply from October 15

In view of the problem of pollution in Delhi-NCR, guidelines have been issued. Diesel generators have been banned completely under the guidelines. The action plan of the Bhurelal Committee will be implemented from October 15. A monitoring room will also be created to monitor this. The monitoring room will take care of the committee’s instructions.

Machines will work day and night to clean the roads. Spraying will be ensured at various places to prevent pollution from rising. Power plants that violate the 2017 emission regulations will be closed. The committee has also mentioned that there will be a possibility of spreading corona infection due to increasing pollution. Therefore, the guidelines issued by him should be fully implemented.

Pollution measurement scale

AQIs from 0 to 50 are placed in the ‘Good’, category. 51 to 100 are considered ‘normal’ category, 101 to 200 are considered ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 are considered ‘bad’, 301 to 400 are considered ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 are considered ‘severe’.

