As the winter days are drawing near, the capital of the capital Delhi is becoming poisonous. A thick layer of fog was observed in Delhi NCR on Thursday morning and Delhi’s air was found to be very bad. Due to the foggy mist and pollutants accumulating in the air, the air quality of the capital Delhi reached ‘very poor’ category on Thursday morning. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 315 at 11:10 am today. Last time in February, Delhi’s air quality was at such a poor level. This is a dangerous situation when diesel, petrol and kerosene oil-fired generators are banned to control Delhi’s deteriorating climate. However, this issue now appears to be happening at the Center vs. Delhi government as well.

Such poisonous air

According to the news agency ANI, even today, the pollution level has reached ‘very poor’ level in many areas of Delhi-NCR, due to which the fog remained in the sky. According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index has been recorded at 366 in ITO, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar and 339 in Wazirpur. The pollution levels in all these places have reached the ‘very poor’ category.

NASA satellite imagery has shown burning fields of stubble in Amritsar, Ferozepur and Faridkot in Punjab and in Patiala, Ambala and Rajpura in Haryana. However, burning of straw in the deteriorating air of Delhi is not a big factor. Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar himself has also said this.

Starchy contributes four percent to Delhi’s pollution- Javadekar

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday that Delhi’s pollution is due to 96 percent local factors and only four percent stubble. Javadekar said this before sending the squads of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) set up for pollution control in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi. 50 CPCB squads will monitor pollution in cities of Delhi-NCR and take action against polluters. Each team has a scientist and other employees.

What else did Union Minister Prakash Javadekar say on Delhi pollution

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the problem of pollution always becomes serious in Delhi during the winter season. This includes the cold air of the Himalayas, the moisture created in the Gangetic plains, the slow wind speed, the dust created during the construction work locally, the roadside dust, the smoke emanating from vehicles, the burning of garbage by people in the open, around Burning of stubble by farmers in the states of Kerala, etc. are many factors. He said that the contribution of stubble in Delhi’s pollution today is only four percent. The remaining 96 percent pollution is due to local factors. However, despite this, he instructed the Congress Government of Punjab in strong words to stop the incidents of stubble burning. He said that the Punjab government should pay attention that the straw is not burnt much there. The Punjab government immediately came into action so that the stubble could burn less. The people of this state will also get in trouble.

Kejriwal attacked Union Minister

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s response to Prakash Javadekar’s comment has also come. Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted and written, repeated denial will do nothing. If only 4 percent of the pollution is caused by burning of stubble, then why is there a sudden increase in pollution in the night? Before that the air was clear. Same story every year. Is there no such boom in Delhi in a few days?

Staying in denial will not help. If stubble burning causes only 4% pollution, then why has pollution suddenly increased last fortnite? Air was clean before that. Same story every yr. There’s no massive jump in any local source of pollution in last few days to cause this spike? https://t.co/nxdJ2timv0 – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 15, 2020

He wrote in another tweet, it has to be accepted that due to stubble burning in North India every year, pollution spreads and we have to fight it together. Politics and accusing each other will do nothing, people are at a loss. I am really worried that this kind of pollution crisis is a matter of concern in Corona’s time.

Stop generator

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has banned generators in Delhi. According to the committee, all capacity diesel, petrol and kerosene oil-fired generators have been banned since Thursday for the availability of electricity. This prohibition will not apply to generators used for essential services including railways and hospitals. Prohibition on generators will remain until further orders.

Significantly, this time the air quality in Delhi has deteriorated even before the knock of winter. Every year this alam used to happen around Diwali, the mug has become difficult to breathe in Delhi in the early days of October. The air of Delhi-NCR is becoming so toxic that people have started getting into trouble right now. In the morning there is a thick sheet of fog, which causes problems to passers-by. Apart from this, people are also complaining of eye irritation.