Noida’s air is worse than Delhi AQI 306 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday morning. The quality of the air in nearby Noida has deteriorated further. The AQI there is 331. Compared to these two, the situation in Gurgaon is still fine. There is AQI 232.

Delhi’s air was spoiled in the last 7 days 304 AQI was recorded in Delhi on Tuesday. The AQI of Delhi at this time is worse than last year. According to estimates, the next two days will be between ‘very poor’ to ‘bad’ of AQI. In Delhi, the air is also running low due to which local pollutants are getting trapped.

Why is Delhi’s air poisonous? The time between mid-October to Diwali is very important. As the smoke from the stubble burns towards the NCR in the mean time, the use of firecrackers also increases the level of micropollutants. As the weather gets colder, the air also starts to get stagnant and heavy. These include the smoke of pre-existing vehicles, dust of roads and constructions and waste of factories when air is not breathable.

No rain expected for a week According to the Meteorological Department, there will be mist in the sky in the coming seven days. No rain is expected. According to meteorologists, the level of pollution may increase further due to haze. Due to haze and fog, harmful particles float on the lower surface of the atmosphere, so the level of pollution continuously increases. Pollution decreases rapidly due to rain, but rain is unlikely for a week. The maximum and minimum temperatures will fall. The maximum temperature will be 32 while the minimum temperature will remain around 20 ° C.

Bad air can cause breathing problems Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting center, says the daytime winds are not enough to sway the pollution of the straw. Because from the evening till the morning the wind is stagnant. The air flows so fast for a short time that it can carry away the polluting elements. According to the CPCB, prolonged exposure to bad air can cause most people to have trouble breathing.

Delhi government is demanding action from the central government Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has expressed concern over the rising pollution across North India due to the stubble. He said that due to corona crisis this year, stubble pollution can also be fatal. Taking a dig at the Center, he said that the central government has completely failed to save North India from pollution. Sisodia called for immediate concrete steps by the central government to curb pollution in North India.

With the coming of winter, the people of Delhi have started getting tense again. The reason is mist in the sky on Wednesday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is in the Red Zone. It was at 306 on Wednesday morning. This is the first time since February that the AQI has gone beyond the 300, while the AQI above 200 is said to be bad and between 300 and 400 AQI is called ‘very bad’. The situation in neighboring Noida and Greater Noida is worse than Delhi. At the same time, satellite pictures indicate that stubble is being lit in Punjab and Haryana. The amount of pollutants in the air has increased. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the situation may worsen in the coming days.